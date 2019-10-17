Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 453,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HTBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of HTBK opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $494.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

