Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 515,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,526,000 after buying an additional 1,871,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 7,556.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,757,000 after buying an additional 4,703,212 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avaya by 6.4% during the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. HPS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 44.2% during the second quarter. HPS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,328,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Avaya by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVYA opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVYA. Citigroup upped their target price on Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BWS Financial set a $22.00 target price on Avaya and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

