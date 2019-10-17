Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 292,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,991,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,785,000 after buying an additional 4,408,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,810,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309,709 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,197,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,882 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 146.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CLSA started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.90 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.51.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.