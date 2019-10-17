Numeraire Price Reaches $4.99 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00061521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $2,383.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00230480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.01096903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00030052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00088380 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

