NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Short Interest Down 7.1% in September

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 758.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.76. 92,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

