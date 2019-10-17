Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Shares of Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.06. Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 253,385 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.

In related news, insider Matthew B. Lofgran acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,373.45).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

