Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the August 30th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371. The stock has a market cap of $193.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $109,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,511.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $37,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Norwood Financial by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norwood Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Norwood Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Norwood Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

