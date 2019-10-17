Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives $65.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.54.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,898,783.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $615,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,850,787.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,976 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $13,509,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCLH traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 57,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,951. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $59.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

