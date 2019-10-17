Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 6,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 75,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $7.05 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 71.72, a quick ratio of 71.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($2.63) million for the quarter.

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and molybdenum located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada.

