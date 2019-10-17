Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 400,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,841,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $274,250,000 after purchasing an additional 305,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,303,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

