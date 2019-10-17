Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NYSE CEPU opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.29 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities analysts predict that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

