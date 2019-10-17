Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,014,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,734 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,423,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of TLT opened at $139.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.