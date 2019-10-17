Northern Trust Corp Buys 71,290 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 570.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.28% of Ellington Financial worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of EFC opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. Ellington Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $611.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 43.66 and a current ratio of 43.66.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

