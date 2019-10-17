Northern Trust Corp Buys 436 Shares of Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Primeenergy Resources were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNRG. ValuEngine cut Primeenergy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Primeenergy Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $137.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.67. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $245.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.77%.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

