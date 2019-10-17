Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Curo Group worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CURO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 312.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Curo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of CURO opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $581.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 429.23%. The business had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

