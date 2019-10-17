Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Down 9.1%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 54,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 31,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.14.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that includes 202 mining claims covering an area of 442,669 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

