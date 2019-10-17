Northcoast Research Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Neutral

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COST. Nomura raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Costco Wholesale from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.13.

Shares of COST traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $301.76. The stock had a trading volume of 753,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.48. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

