North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

