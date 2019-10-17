Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.78.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.94. 8,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,470. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average is $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

