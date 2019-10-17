Nimiq Hits Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $122,438.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,108.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.62 or 0.02202220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.02720461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00675878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00734846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00056322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00453171 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,690,330,940 coins and its circulating supply is 4,782,080,940 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

