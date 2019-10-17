Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $340,750.00. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $246,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,212 shares of company stock worth $682,080. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $2,534,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 56.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

