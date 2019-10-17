NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several brokerages have commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NGM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,471. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 67,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $913,839.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson purchased 28,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $383,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 474,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,173.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $17,691,000. Svennilson Peter acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.