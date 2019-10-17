NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Major Shareholder Sells $28,200.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

