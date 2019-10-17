NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Major Shareholder Purchases $551,925.36 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 53,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $551,925.36. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $5,109,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,464,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,968,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $55,144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $564,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

