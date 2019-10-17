NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.64.

NYSE NGL traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $82,812.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

