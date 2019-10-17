Nexty Trading Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. Over the last week, Nexty has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Nexty has a market cap of $2.49 million and $1.41 million worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00231099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01108586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090086 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,595,803,417 coins. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.