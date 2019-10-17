NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Cut by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,657.8% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 144,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after buying an additional 136,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $1,027,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.46. The stock had a trading volume of 591,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.73 and its 200 day moving average is $208.52. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.79.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

