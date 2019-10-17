Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 223.33 ($2.92).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, insider David Lockhart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £17,000 ($22,213.51). Also, insider Allan Lockhart sold 20,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total value of £32,051.20 ($41,880.57).

Shares of NRR stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 210 ($2.74). 1,214,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,922. The company has a market cap of $629.29 million and a P/E ratio of -17.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.89. Newriver Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 143.20 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Newriver Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.82%.

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

