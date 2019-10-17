New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in New Relic by 7,220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,361,000 after acquiring an additional 368,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 723,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,621,000 after acquiring an additional 267,840 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,987,000 after acquiring an additional 241,662 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $632,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $354,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,204 shares of company stock worth $4,623,288 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEWR opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. New Relic’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

