New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Update

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 30th total of 686,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NFE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 18,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. William Griffin purchased 14,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $231,940.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $548,206.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $123,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $304,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

