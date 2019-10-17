New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Short Interest Update

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,820,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 30th total of 18,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 28.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,504,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 928,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,903 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $2.82. 3,749,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.43 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 396.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Age Beverages will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBEV. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

