Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.442-5.442 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Netflix also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital set a $425.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $435.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Netflix from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $367.65.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $286.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.78 and its 200 day moving average is $332.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

