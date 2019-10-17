Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $325.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior price target of $375.00. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.69.

NFLX stock opened at $286.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.02. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

