Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NFLX. Loop Capital set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $367.65.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $286.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Netflix has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.78 and its 200 day moving average is $332.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.