Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.51-0.51 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.51 EPS.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $286.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.02. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.95.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

