Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lessened by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $435.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.83 on Thursday, reaching $295.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,593,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488,915. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

