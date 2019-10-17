Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 101 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 101 price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NESN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 121 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a CHF 110 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 117 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 108.94.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.