Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:NEPT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,217. The company has a market capitalization of $327.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.84. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 107.62%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signition LP bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

