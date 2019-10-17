Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Neenah were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neenah by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Neenah by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Neenah by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.94. 21,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. Neenah Inc has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Neenah had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Neenah’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neenah Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neenah news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 20,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $1,380,061.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,866.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bonnie Cruickshank Lind sold 7,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $520,660.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,817 shares of company stock worth $3,606,604. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

