NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$2.08 ($1.48) and last traded at A$2.08 ($1.47), approximately 672,581 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.07 ($1.47).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.07.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

