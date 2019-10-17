Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,567. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $106.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

