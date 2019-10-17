Navellier & Associates Inc Has $848,000 Holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

ERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price target on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,177.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ERI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.74. 3,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.