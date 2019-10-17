Navellier & Associates Inc Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Match Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Match Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $596,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,607.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $2,010,212.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.27. 12,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 166.69% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $102.00 target price on Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

