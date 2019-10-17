Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 131.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 139,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 433,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,225,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at $33,453,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,968,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.88. 563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 18.67%. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.