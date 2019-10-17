Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 21,418 Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 63.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Azul during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Azul during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Azul during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Azul during the second quarter valued at $274,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Azul and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.51.

Shares of AZUL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.30. 9,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,270. Azul SA has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Azul had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Azul’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Azul SA will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

