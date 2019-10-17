Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Resource Partners is focused on its plan to strengthen balance sheet and improve liquidity. The firm’s business has low risks as it does not operate any of its assets but leases out the same to operators for a royalty or fee. The partnership successfully refinanced its $100-million revolving credit facility, extending the maturity from 2020 to 2023. In the past 12 months, units of the partnership have outperformed the industry. However, competition from coal producers, international steel companies and private equity firms related to the purchase of coal reserves and royalty producing properties is a headwind for Natural Resource Partners. Ongoing change in the fuel-consumption patterns of the electric utilities due to stringent regulations might lower demand for coal and affect coal royalties.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.04. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $44.71.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natural Resource Partners will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 101.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

