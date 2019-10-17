National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

NSEC opened at $12.10 on Thursday. National Security Group has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $32.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of -0.06.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. purchased 7,950 shares of National Security Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,624 shares in the company, valued at $865,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $101,246. Insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

