National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.