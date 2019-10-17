National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

National Access Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:NACNF) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, approximately 22,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 81,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45.

National Access Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NACNF)

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of April 18, 2019, it operated 25 cannabis retail stores, which sells and distributes cannabis related products under the META and NewLeaf brands in Alberta and Manitoba.

