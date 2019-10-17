Narrative Trading Down 65% Over Last 7 Days (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. During the last week, Narrative has traded 65% lower against the dollar. Narrative has a market capitalization of $71,348.00 and $39.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00224476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.01083949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,427,331 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BiteBTC, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

